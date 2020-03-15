Mountain Brook City Schools to close Monday instead of Thursday

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook City Schools City of Mountian Brook

The Mountain Brook school system is joining numerous school systems in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area that are closing Monday instead of Thursday, three days earlier than required by the governor.

“Even after hiring professional cleaners to disinfect our schools this weekend, we have decided it is in the best interest of all families, faculty and staff to close schools completely Monday to Wednesday,” Superintendent Dicky Barlow said in a statement.

In an effort to keep the new coronavirus from spreading, Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday declared a state of emergency and ordered all Alabama public schools to close at the end of business on Wednesday, March 18, and to remain closed until at least Monday, April 6.

Barlow said Mountain Brook officials are tentatively scheduled to reopen on April 6 will continue to reassess the situation based on developments.

In the meantime, “while we do believe we're equipped to utilize e-learning, we believe it's more important for all members of our school community to focus on their health and safety during this uncertain time,” Barlow said. “Mountain Brook Schools will continue to prepare for e-learning should it become necessary later in the semester.”

During this break, schools also will be closed to employees, and all school-related activities are canceled. Furthermore, the school system’s Chromebook pickup plan is suspended until further notice.

Parents who need to pick up their children’s medication from the school are asked to email their school nurse to arrange a pickup time between 8 a.m. and noon on Monday.

“In this unprecedented situation, we as a school system want to provide as much support as possible,” Barlow said. “If you or anyone in your family exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, we encourage you to call your physician, take care of yourself, and consider communicating a positive test with the school system. Please know that our hearts are with all of you as you navigate this difficult situation.”