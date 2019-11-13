A Little Rain Doesn’t Scare MBE Boo Bash

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carla Ward. Mountain Brook Elementary School student Mamie Marsh poses with volunteers from Over the Mountain Dentistry at the school’s Boo Bash in October.

When the weather called for a 100% chance of rain on the day of Boo Bash, Mountain Brook Elementary’s annual Halloween carnival, PTO members and parent organizers Caroline Henderson and Erica Neel had it under control.

Working with MBE’s faculty and administration as well as multiple parent volunteers, they made all the necessary adjustments and took advantage of MBE’s unique architecture to ensure that students were not disappointed and Boo Bash was saved. Rather than their typical location in MBE’s parking lot, carnival rides and game booths were placed under the school’s expansive porte-cochere, and the gym housed several huge bounce houses and mazes.

Students played traditional carnival games like “Find the Needle in the Haystack” and “Spin the Wheel” to earn candy donated by parents. Parents also created and donated baked goods for a cake walk.

Dr. Kevin Alexander and Dr. Nicole LeMaitre of Over the Mountain Dentistry sponsored a face-painting station that was enjoyed by many students. Parents Nikki Still and Ginger Busby oversaw the creation of a rambling haunted house in the lower floors of the school staffed by sixth-grade students.

And for those students avoiding scares, there was a “Happy House” filled with play and sensory items like slime. Thanks to the hard work of the MBE PTO and the strong support of this year’s Lancer Sponsors campaign by the entire MBE community, Boo Bash was a fun and free event for all MBE students.

Students Andi Kate Graham and Julia Mather won the pumpkin decorating contest, judged by IberiaBank. Graham decorated multiple mini pumpkins to resemble a box of Krispy Kreme donuts, and Mather created a Halloween “snack pack” complete with a pumpkin styled as a bucket of popcorn.

Mamie Marsh, Olivia Murrell and Hollis Thomasson were the student winners of the school-wide costume contest. Winners of both contests were awarded tickets to Boo at the Zoo. Taking the top prize in the MBE staff costume contest were Brenda Lee and Dana LaRussa, who were attired as the KFC Colonel with his Bucket of Chicken.

The lunchroom staff joined in the festivities by donning hand-decorated witch hats for the lunch service. The 2019 Boo Bash was evidence that MBE Lancers are flexible and innovative, and they have fun, rain or shine.

Submitted by Carla Ward.