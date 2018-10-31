A scary good time at MBE Boo Bash

× Expand Submitted by Jennifer Norris Hunt Students enjoy the Frog Hopper ride during MBE’s annual Boo Bash celebration.

Princesses, zombies, superheroes and favorite cartoon characters took over Mountain Brook Elementary on Friday, Oct. 26 for the school’s annual Boo Bash celebration. Students enjoyed carnival rides and games, the annual pumpkin decorating contest, a haunted house and a costume competition. One of the highlights of the event was a “Thriller” dance-off, led by MBE’s music teacher, Tyler Pilz. “Because of the MBE community’s support of PTO fundraisers like Lancer Sponsors and Boosterthon, our students are able to enjoy all the fun of Boo Bash at no charge,” said MBE PTO President Suzanne Perkins. “We are also deeply appreciative of the creative leadership of our PTO Boo Bash chairs, Anna Comer, Diana Browning and Ashlee Todd, for their hard work and enthusiasm in bringing such a great event to our MBE community again this year.”

Submitted by Kitty Rogers Brown