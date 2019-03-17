Author Kevin O’Malley headlines MBE’s annual Writers’ Festival

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Kitty Rogers Brown Author Kevin O’Malley talks about his experiences in writing during the annual MBE Writer’s Festival.

Mountain Brook Elementary students were treated to tongue twisters and silly rhymes as they learned about the writing process during this year’s Writers’ Festival.

Baltimore’s Kevin O’Malley, author of children’s favorites such as “Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude” and “The Perfect Dog,” engaged students and teachers in a fun-filled presentation. He spoke to all grade levels about his personal experiences in writing and illustrating his works, as well as having his books published.

“It was an honor to have Mr. O’Malley speak to our students,” said Writers’ Festival Chair and MBE parent Kelley Caine. She continued, “Mr. O’Malley kept the children captivated and laughing with his humor and storytelling, while encouraging them to use their imaginations to become artists and writers themselves.”

Writers’ Festival Co-Chair and MBE parent Alice Jackson said, “We’re so grateful to our MBE librarian and assistant librarian for handling all of the details that help make this event possible, and also to our MBE PTO and parents for supporting the festival each year. By hearing from creative and talented writers like Mr. O’Malley, our students are given first-hand insight into an amazing career opportunity.”

Submitted by Kitty Rogers Brown