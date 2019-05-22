“Cliques” play brings message of inclusivity to MBE

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kitty Brown Sixth-grade students at MBE performed their original play, “Cliques,” in May.

For decades, the sixth-grade play at Mountain Brook Elementary has been viewed as the pinnacle of the elementary school music education program. Last year, MBE moved away from the traditional sixth-grade play to an elective model, where students had the opportunity to select an elective option of their choice. MBE has found sixth-grade electives to be an effective way to engage students in their respective areas of interest.

Under the leadership of Tyler Pilz, MBE’s director of music and theatre, last year’s inaugural MBE theatre class developed and successfully presented a choreographed blacklight show.

This year’s theatre class wanted to go in a different direction and, after reviewing available plays, decided they wanted to write their own. Pilz gave the students full artistic control. After the students decided on their subject matter – how typical student groups interact with each other – they worked on plot and character development, designing scenes around each of the groups and workshopping dialogue.

MBE counselor Anna Carlisle met with the students to help them remain mindful of their audience and further their efforts to present a positive message with their work. MBE administration also worked with the students to ensure the play, “Cliques,” was the best possible experience and opportunity.

“Cliques” was performed in early May in the style of a black box theatre; there were no large set pieces and the scenes all took place in front of one background: a large set of lockers. Students shaped the scenes through the use of slideshows shown on interactive televisions in the background.

From the development of school logos to costume design to music selection, the students demonstrated ownership over the entire process. Pilz said, “Kids buy into projects they believe in, and our kids believed in ‘Cliques.’”

“It speaks volumes that the message these students wanted to convey was inclusion and acceptance – that didn’t come from me, that’s what they wanted to show to their school and their audience. ‘Cliques’ is the embodiment of the expression of student voice we strive for at MBE,” he said.

