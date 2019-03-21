Coloring a greener future: MBE partners with Crayola’s ColorCycle program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kitty Rogers Brown MBE recently became part of Crayola’s ColorCycle program.

Mountain Brook Elementary is proud to partner with Crayola in its ColorCycle program, a sustainability initiative to recycle, reuse, and repurpose used markers.

Through the efforts of MBE art teacher Hannah Rettig, MBE became a ColorCycle partner in late 2018. By collecting used plastic markers – including Crayola markers as well as dry erase and Sharpie markers and highlighters – ColorCycle is working to prevent hundreds of tons of markers from becoming landfill waste. Crayola also makes available for its partner schools standards-based lesson plans that explore eco-friendly practices.

Rettig maintains a ColorCycle bin in MBE’s art room, and students are encouraged to collect used markers and deliver them to the bin as needed. Once the bin is filled, Crayola pays all shipping charges for the return of the used markers. Used markers are accepted throughout the year, and MBE classrooms and families will receive end-of-the-semester reminders to turn in used markers so that MBE can make a maximum impact with its donation this school year.

Rettig said, “Our school administration was excited to add the ColorCycle program to our already-established recycling efforts at MBE. Students know where their dried-out markers go and our whole school is taking part. I’m excited to have our partnership make a difference and hope to raise awareness of Crayola’s green initiative throughout the MBE community.”

Submitted by Kitty Rogers Brown