MBE art teacher designs new installation for lunchroom

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carla Ward. An art installation featuring 84 hearts painted by MBE faculty and staff members is on the wall of the school’s cafeteria.

Thanks to funds raised by the Mountain Brook Elementary PTO, along with the support and vision of the MBE administration, faculty and staff, MBE’s lunchroom received an update over the summer. As part of the refresh, MBE’s art teacher, Hannah Rettig, designed a collaborative art installation to grace the wall of the cafeteria.

The installation is a collection of hearts painted on 4-by-4-inch canvas tiles. Each of the 84 hearts was individually painted by an MBE faculty or staff member as part of their back-to-school activities. Each heart is a different shape, color and size.

As Rettig put it, “every heart is as interesting as the person who made it. And while one small canvas might not draw a lot of attention on a big wall, together they become an impressive and colorful expression of who we are at MBE.”

Rettig, now in her second year of teaching art at MBE, based the heart design for the installation on the MBE motto, “Lancers Lead from the Heart.” She intended the art installation to remind MBE students and staff that they are not alone.

The installation will serve as an encouragement that all at MBE work together to lead from the heart and care for one another. In addition, it brings a dose of fun and a bright spot of color to the lunchroom.

Submitted by Carla Ward.