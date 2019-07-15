MBE installs 2019-20 PTO board

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carla Ward. The 2019-20 Mountain Brook Elementary PTO board.

Mountain Brook Elementary’s 2019-20 PTO board was recently installed and is looking forward to supporting MBE in its 90th year.

Led by president Mary Virginia Mandell, this year’s officers include: Hill Weathers (president-elect), Emily Heide (vice president of volunteers), Stephanie Brown (vice president of technology), Bethy Allen (vice president of fund development), Kitty Brown (vice president of communications), Ashley Seligson (vice president of events), Sumner Rives (vice president-elect of events), Kate Mather (treasurer), Amy Moore (treasurer-elect), Garland Darden (secretary) and Suzanne Perkins (parliamentarian).

Last year, MBE’s PTO provided $145,000 directly to the school, thanks to the generosity of school parents and the greater MBE community. These funds were used for stipends for teachers, staff professional development, technology enhancements, supplemental curriculum, gift cards for support staff, teacher appreciation luncheons and various school improvement projects. In addition, every year, with the help of hundreds of parent volunteers, the PTO organizes and runs several fun and free events, including the Boo Bash, Lancers on the Lawn, Writers Festival, Scholastic Book Fair, Vision Screening, a welcome party for new students and kindergarten orientation.

PTO President Mary Virginia Mandell, said, “As we prepare to welcome returning students and new faces and families, the Lancer PTO along with school administration and staff, are planning for what promises to be an incredible 90th year for MBE!”

MBE parents interested in learning more about how to get involved with the MBEPTO should visit mbelancerpto.com.

Submitted by Carla Ward.