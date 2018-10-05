MBE Knights: Leading the way

× Expand MBE Knights, who “are the voice for the student body” read a book to a class of students. Submitted by Kitty Rogers Brown

When school begins each fall, fourth through sixth-graders at Mountain Brook Elementary are invited to apply for the Lancer League, a collection of leadership teams that serve the MBE community in a variety of ways. Lancer League teams include Heralds, Legacy, Squires, Scribes, Parchment and Knights. The Knights, the student leaders who serve as ambassadors for MBE’s student body, are led by MBE teachers Allyson Martin and Betsie Boggs.

“The Knights are the voice for the student body,” Ms. Boggs noted. “They provide feedback for the teachers and staff. These kids help us gauge how our decisions are perceived by students. Their insights are critical for planning and decision making.”

One way the Knights model leadership is by selecting a book to share with all MBE students that aligns with the “Leader in Me” Habit of the Month. MBE media specialists curate a collection of books that correspond with each month’s habit, and the Knights meet to select a specific book from the collection they will then share with the rest of the student body. For September’s Habit of the Month, “Be Proactive,” the Knights selected “Weslandia” by Newbery Medal winner Paul Fleischman.

When asked why the Knights selected “Weslandia,” fourth grade Knight James Burnette said, “We picked this book because it shows you how to be in charge of yourself. It also shows how to put first things first. Wesley made friends first, so he could have a good school year.”

The Knights work with each grade level, reading the monthly book selection aloud and discussing how it helps MBE students more fully integrate the Habit of the Month into their daily lives.

The Knights are also the go-to Lancer League team for challenges and opportunities that come up throughout the school year. The Knights serve as the student component of MBE’s Lighthouse Team, which supports all members of the MBE community in striving towards continuous improvement. When asked why she was proud to be a part of the Knights, fifth grade Knight Hollis Thomasson said, “I love to be an example for other people. I like to help people in the best ways possible. I like to lead people to do the right thing.”

