MBE third graders bring animal nature walk to life

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kitty Rogers Brown. Third-grade students created habitats for animals they researched as part of the Animal Nature Walk.

Leopard geckos, wolves, tarantulas and lemon sharks lined the third-grade hall at Mountain Brook Elementary for the inaugural Animal Nature Walk in May.

Led by third grade teachers Judy Dyess, Kim Hall, Cindy Peavy and Paulina Haskins, students chose an animal to research during class and at home.

Student Richmond Brown said his favorite part of the project was “starting it because I knew I would learn a lot.” Students spent time learning about their chosen animal, the habitat and influences of its ecosystem and the food and resources needed for its survival. Russell Chambliss noted that through working on the project, he learned that “the chain of life is delicate.”

Students honed their research and writing skills by taking notes, writing paragraphs and editing drafts of their writing. After sourcing recyclable materials and bringing them into the classroom, students used those materials to create each animal’s habitat. Tabb Tuck added that his favorite part was “working in a group. We all had to put in our part.”

The completed habitats hung along the walls of the third-grade hall to create the Animal Nature Walk.

Students used the Chatterpix program to access QR codes through Seesaw to create an interactive experience for visitors. Parents and other students were able to access a QR code on each animal habitat to learn interesting facts.

The Animal Nature Walk harnessed students’ curiosity and creativity and was a project that integrated art, science, reading, writing and technology.

Submitted by Kitty Rogers Brown.