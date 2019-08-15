MBE welcomes new students with party

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carla Ward. Mountain Brook Elementary held a party for new students Aug. 7.

On Aug. 7, Mountain Brook Elementary welcomed all new first through sixth grade students with a Newcomers Party. Hosted by the PTO, the Newcomers Party was chaired by MBE parents Kate Brinkley and Erin Teague. Before the party, PTO members placed invitations to the party, along with balloons in MBE’s colors of red and white, on each new student’s mailbox.

The party kicked off with a reception in the MBE auditorium. After welcoming remarks from MBE Principal Ashley McCombs, the new students were paired with MBE student mentors for a school-wide scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt doubled as a fun activity and a tour of the school, allowing the new students to become better acquainted with the school layout in a relaxed and enjoyable way.

During the scavenger hunt, school staff and PTO members hosted a Q&A Session for the new parents. The party was capped off with refreshments in the lunchroom. MBE is excited to welcome 34 new students for the 2019-20 school year.

Submitted by Carla Ward.