Mountain Brook Elementary hosts annual Scholastic Book Fair

× Expand Submitted by Kitty Rogers Brown Pictured are co-chairpersons Susannah Baker and Hunter Tuck with their children, MBE Librarian Margaret Hudson and Library Assistant Libby Sims.

From Nov. 13-15, Mountain Brook Elementary’s auditorium was transformed into a pop-up bookstore for the annual Scholastic Book Fair. During the Book Fair, MBE students had the opportunity to shop for new books for themselves and to donate to their classrooms, with all proceeds going to help fund the MBE library program.

Thanks to the hard work of co-chairs and MBE parents Susannah Baker and Hunter Tuck, MBE Librarian Margaret Hudson and MBE Library Assistant Libby Sims, as well as the support of the MBE community, this year’s Book Fair was a great success.

Ms. Baker said, “The Book Fair is one of my favorite events of the year. It’s great to see the students get so excited about reading.” Ms. Tuck added her appreciation for all of the books purchased during the event: “Thank you to all the parents and students who came out to support this year’s Book Fair.”

For the first time this year, students also had the option to purchase books selected by their special subjects teachers, extending the reach of the Book Fair into music, Spanish, art and after-school programs.

Ms. Hudson said, “MBE’s yearly November Book Fair is an exciting event for everyone! Parents and grandparents enjoy visiting the fair with the students over the three-day fair. The anticipation and excitement of our students before and during is happily surpassed by the enthusiasm they show about reading their new books. The proceeds go to help fund our library program and allow us to purchase new books and special additions to our library.”

