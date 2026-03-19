Mountain Brook preschoolers learn from community helpers

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Mountain Brook Elementary preschool classes recently welcomed a series of guest speakers as part of a lesson on community helpers.

Students learned about different roles that help keep the community safe and functioning, while also asking questions during the visits.

Guest speakers included representatives from the Mountain Brook Fire Department, City of Mountain Brook City Works, Alabama Power and SRO Officer Barry, along with professionals such as Dr. Scott Seibert (orthopedic surgeon), Dr. Colby Thompson (dentist), Dr. Kylie Harmon (veterinarian) and A&K Plumbing.

School officials said students showed strong curiosity as they learned about the various ways people serve the community.