No limits: exploring math manipulatives at MBE

Move over multiplication tables: third-graders at Mountain Brook Elementary are learning abstract mathematical concepts through hands-on exploration using math manipulatives.

By giving students a variety of building materials and very few directives for what they are to build, students are able to use their own creativity to internalize and express math concepts and then share what they built and learned with their classmates. Manipulatives take math problems off of a worksheet and put problem-solving tools directly into students’ hands.

Working with objects such as dominos, pattern blocks, square-inch tiles, 3D shapes, base ten rods and fraction bars to learn math skills also builds students’ confidence as they understand math in a more tangible way. Students are able to test their theories through concrete models and visualize the results of their thinking.

Third-grade teacher Paulina Haskins said MBE third graders “are literally building number sense as they work to provide a physical representation to concepts such as estimation, addition and multi-step problems.” Working in small groups to explore new math concepts also helps to build students’ social-emotional skills as well as the classroom community.

Mrs. Haskins, a strong advocate for the use of math manipulatives, said, “We wanted to establish a growth mindset in our class community and hoped that by providing a safe learning environment our students we will begin to see their potential as mathematicians. Doing these lessons with very few parameters and full access helps establish an autonomous classroom that I believe will build confidence, ownership, and voice in our students.”

