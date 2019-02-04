Where in the world: MBE National Geographic Bee

× Expand Submitted by Kitty Rogers Brown Syla Steinman, Becker Mayor and John Paul Scott at the MBE National Geographic Bee.

Could you answer the championship question from the 2019 Mountain Brook Elementary National Geographic Bee: “February 2019 marks the start of the Alpine World Ski Championships. This competition will be held in which country that is the most populous in Scandinavia?”

This year’s MBE GeoBee champion, sixth-grader Becker Mayor, knew the answer: Sweden. Mayor was joined in the GeoBee championship round by fellow sixth-grader John Paul Scott and sixth-grader Syla Steinman finished with a strong third place showing.

MBE thanks all of this year’s participants for their hard work and dedication to building their geography knowledge. The 2019 MBE GeoBee was organized and facilitated by Mr. Bill Andrews, MBE’s fifth grade Social Studies and STEM teacher. Mayor will move on to the next phase of the GeoBee, an online test to qualify for the state level competition this spring.

Submitted by Kitty Rogers Brown