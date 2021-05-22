Mountain Brook High celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

by

×

1 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation69

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation69

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 looks at his diploma immediately after receiving it during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

2 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation51

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation51

Mountain Brook schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow hugs his son, Luke, during the graduation ceremony for the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

3 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation10

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation10

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

4 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation13

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation13

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

5 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation25

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation25

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

6 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation94

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation94

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

7 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation26

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation26

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

8 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation22

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation22

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley watches as the Class of 2021 enters the school's football stadium for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

9 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation3

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation3

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said. Here, graduates Marielle Cornes, Laurel Hand and Molly Russell pose for a photo with Christina McGovern.

×

10 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation20

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation20

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

11 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation30

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation30

A crowd watches as the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into the school's stadium for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

12 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation54

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation54

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 receives a pin after geting his diploma during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

13 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation8

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation8

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

14 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation90

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation90

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

15 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation68

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation68

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 looks into the stands after receiving his diploma during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

16 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation18

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation18

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

17 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation88

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation88

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

18 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation1

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation1

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

19 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation14

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation14

A crowd watches as the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into the school's stadium for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

20 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation15

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation15

A crowd watches as the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into the school's stadium for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

21 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation19

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation19

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

22 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation2

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation2

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

23 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation24

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation24

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

24 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation27

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation27

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said. At right are Mountain Brook schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow and Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley.

×

25 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation28

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation28

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

26 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation29

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation29

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

27 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation31

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation31

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

28 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation32

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation32

Samuel Graham speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

29 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation33

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation33

Samuel Graham speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

30 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation35

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation35

A crowd listens to speeches at the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

31 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation36

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation36

Margaret Doyle speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

32 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation37

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation37

A crowd applauds after speeches at the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

33 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation38

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation38

A Mountain Brook High School choir ensemble sings "For Good" from the "Wicked" musical during the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

34 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation40

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation40

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

35 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation41

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation41

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

36 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation42

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation42

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

37 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation46

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation46

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

38 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation47

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation47

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

39 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation50

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation50

Mountain Brook schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow hands a diploma to his son, Luke, during the graduation ceremony for the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

40 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation52

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation52

Mountain Brook High School Assistant Principal Jeremy Crigger calls out names of graduates in the Class of 2021 during the school's graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

41 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation55

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation55

Mountain Brook High School alumni pins wait for distribution to the Class of 2021 during the school's graduation ceremony at the football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

42 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation56

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation56

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

43 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation58

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation58

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

44 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation59

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation59

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

45 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation6

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation6

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

46 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation60

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation60

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

47 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation63

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation63

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

48 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation64

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation64

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 poses for a photo after receiving her diploma at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

49 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation65

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation65

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 takes a look into the stands after receiving his diploma at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

50 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation7

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation7

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

51 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation73

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation73

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 receives a pin after geting her diploma during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

52 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation74

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation74

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

53 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation75

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation75

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

54 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation79

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation79

Katherine Howell sings the Mountain Brook High School alma mater during the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

55 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation80

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation80

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

56 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation81

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation81

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

57 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation82

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation82

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

58 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation83

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation83

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

59 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation85

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation85

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

60 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation86

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation86

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

61 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation87

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation87

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

62 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation91

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation91

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

63 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation92

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation92

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

64 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation96

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation96

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate and mingle with each other, family and friends after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

65 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation97

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation97

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate and mingle with each other, family and friends after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

66 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation95

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation95

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

67 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation93

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation93

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

68 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation9

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation9

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

69 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation89

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation89

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

70 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation84

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation84

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

71 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation78

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation78

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 move their tassles at the end of their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

72 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation77

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation77

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 looks at her diploma shortly after receiving it during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

73 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation76

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation76

Mountain Brook High School Assistant Principal Carrie Busby reads out names of the Class of 2021 during the graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

74 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation72

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation72

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 receives an alumni pin after geting her diploma during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

75 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation71

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation71

Faculty members at Mountain Brook High School attend the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

76 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation70

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation70

Faculty members at Mountain Brook High School attend the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

77 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation67

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation67

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

78 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation66

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation66

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 wait to have photos taken after receiving their diplomas at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

79 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation62

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation62

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

80 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation61

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation61

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

81 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation57

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation57

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

82 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation53

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation53

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

83 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation5

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation5

Mountain Brook High School faculty members prepare for the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

84 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation49

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation49

Mountain Brook High School Assistant Principal Carrie Busby hands a diploma to Principal Philip Holley during the graduation ceremoy for the Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

85 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation48

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation48

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 prepare to receive thier diplomas at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

86 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation45

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation45

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 prepare to receive thier diplomas at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

87 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation44

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation44

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

88 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation43

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation43

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

89 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation4

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation4

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

90 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation39

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation39

A Mountain Brook High School choir ensemble sings "For Good" from the "Wicked" musical during the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

91 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation34

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation34

Ellis Hamilton speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

92 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation23

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation23

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

93 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation21

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation21

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

94 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation16

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation16

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

95 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation11

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation11

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

×

96 of 96

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation12

Photo by Jon Anderson

210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation12

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.

Mountain Brook High School celebrated the graduation of about 365 students in the Class of 2021 Thursday night.

The ceremony was held outdoors at the school’s football stadium under clear skies.

Principal Philip Holley handed out diplomas to the seniors, except one. Dicky Barlow, superintendent for the Mountain Brook school system, stepped in to give one to his son, Luke, and gave him a big bear hug as the crowd applauded.

Members of the graduating class who gave speeches were Samuel Graham, Ellis Hamilton and Margaret Doyle, and Mountain Brook High School choir President Katherine Howell led everyone in singing the school’s alma mater.