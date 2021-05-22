Mountain Brook High celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

× 1 of 96 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation69 A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 looks at his diploma immediately after receiving it during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said. × 2 of 96 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210520_Mtn_Brook_graduation51 Mountain Brook schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow hugs his son, Luke, during the graduation ceremony for the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mountain Brook High School celebrated the graduation of about 365 students in the Class of 2021 Thursday night.

The ceremony was held outdoors at the school’s football stadium under clear skies.

Principal Philip Holley handed out diplomas to the seniors, except one. Dicky Barlow, superintendent for the Mountain Brook school system, stepped in to give one to his son, Luke, and gave him a big bear hug as the crowd applauded.

Members of the graduating class who gave speeches were Samuel Graham, Ellis Hamilton and Margaret Doyle, and Mountain Brook High School choir President Katherine Howell led everyone in singing the school’s alma mater.