Mountain Brook High celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 looks at his diploma immediately after receiving it during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow hugs his son, Luke, during the graduation ceremony for the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley watches as the Class of 2021 enters the school's football stadium for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Here, graduates Marielle Cornes, Laurel Hand and Molly Russell pose for a photo with Christina McGovern.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A crowd watches as the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into the school's stadium for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 receives a pin after geting his diploma during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 looks into the stands after receiving his diploma during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A crowd watches as the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into the school's stadium for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A crowd watches as the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into the school's stadium for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. At right are Mountain Brook schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow and Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Samuel Graham speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Samuel Graham speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A crowd listens to speeches at the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Margaret Doyle speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A crowd applauds after speeches at the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A Mountain Brook High School choir ensemble sings "For Good" from the "Wicked" musical during the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow hands a diploma to his son, Luke, during the graduation ceremony for the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School Assistant Principal Jeremy Crigger calls out names of graduates in the Class of 2021 during the school's graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School alumni pins wait for distribution to the Class of 2021 during the school's graduation ceremony at the football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 poses for a photo after receiving her diploma at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 takes a look into the stands after receiving his diploma at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Photo by Jon Anderson
A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 receives a pin after geting her diploma during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Katherine Howell sings the Mountain Brook High School alma mater during the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate and mingle with each other, family and friends after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate and mingle with each other, family and friends after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 move their tassles at the end of their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 looks at her diploma shortly after receiving it during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School Assistant Principal Carrie Busby reads out names of the Class of 2021 during the graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
A member of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 receives an alumni pin after geting her diploma during a graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Faculty members at Mountain Brook High School attend the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Faculty members at Mountain Brook High School attend the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 wait to have photos taken after receiving their diplomas at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School faculty members prepare for the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School Assistant Principal Carrie Busby hands a diploma to Principal Philip Holley during the graduation ceremoy for the Class of 2021 at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 prepare to receive thier diplomas at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 prepare to receive thier diplomas at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley gives out diplomas to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 line up prior to their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
A Mountain Brook High School choir ensemble sings "For Good" from the "Wicked" musical during the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Ellis Hamilton speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 at their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mountain Brook High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.
Mountain Brook High School celebrated the graduation of about 365 students in the Class of 2021 Thursday night.
The ceremony was held outdoors at the school’s football stadium under clear skies.
Principal Philip Holley handed out diplomas to the seniors, except one. Dicky Barlow, superintendent for the Mountain Brook school system, stepped in to give one to his son, Luke, and gave him a big bear hug as the crowd applauded.
Members of the graduating class who gave speeches were Samuel Graham, Ellis Hamilton and Margaret Doyle, and Mountain Brook High School choir President Katherine Howell led everyone in singing the school’s alma mater.