Mountain Brook High School dance team captures third straight national title

by

Schools

On Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, the MBHS dance team, the Dorians, competed in the DII National Championship. The Dorians earned their third straight national championship title in the DII Large Varsity High Kick division.

The Dorians are coached by Anna Scofield.

All-State and All-District Band

Four Mountain Brook City Schools students were selected for All-State Band. These students are:

  • Ben Brown: Oboe
  • Liam Stowe: Trombone
  • Sydney Pitner: Clarinet
  • Isaac Bruner: Tuba

Three MBHS students were selected for All-District Band. They are:

  • Ben Brown: Oboe
  • Liam Stowe: Trombone
  • Sydney Pitner: Clarinet

Two Mountain Brook Junior High School students were also selected for All-District Band. They are:

  • Isaac Bruner: Tuba
  • Ann Elizabeth Thurston: Flute