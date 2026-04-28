Mountain Brook High School dance team captures third straight national title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School. The Mountain Brook High School Dorians The Mountain Brook High School Dorians won a national championship Feb. 1.

On Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, the MBHS dance team, the Dorians, competed in the DII National Championship. The Dorians earned their third straight national championship title in the DII Large Varsity High Kick division.

The Dorians are coached by Anna Scofield.

All-State and All-District Band

Four Mountain Brook City Schools students were selected for All-State Band. These students are:

Ben Brown: Oboe

Liam Stowe: Trombone

Sydney Pitner: Clarinet

Isaac Bruner: Tuba

Three MBHS students were selected for All-District Band. They are:

Ben Brown: Oboe

Liam Stowe: Trombone

Sydney Pitner: Clarinet

Two Mountain Brook Junior High School students were also selected for All-District Band. They are: