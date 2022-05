Mountain Brook High School hosts Awards Day 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook schools. Mountain Brook High Schools students in attendance at the school’s Awards Day 2022 on April 27.

Mountain Brook High School held its annual Awards Day in Spartan Arena on April 27 to recognize students for their outstanding achievements.

Various organizations and departments gave out awards while other groups recognized students for service.

“As we wind up another school year, this is a great opportunity to recognize so many of our students for their academic accomplishments,” MBHS Principal Philip Holley said. “This is a reflection of all the hard work, time and effort they put in during their time here.”

In addition, Ashley Van Beek was named MBHS Teacher of the Year.

The following students were recognized or awarded:

Leadership Mountain Brook

Andrew Ashford, JT Christian, Bella Donner, Lucy Evans, Knox Herren, Lindsey Kate McElroy, Brendan Mitchell, Robert Morrow, Margaret Nichols, Saylors Pursell, Ida Rutkoff, Matthew Walton, John White and Anne Woodke.

Honor Graduates

Julianne Abenoja, Mary Raines Alexander, Ellen Anderson, Hunter Anderson, Jane Grey Battle, Bickley Bowron, Ivy Cobbs, Eleanor Elkus, Camille Emblom, Cory Fan, Caroline Hellums, Amy Beth Hudson, Kate Ryan, Jane Morgan Sauls, Luke Turner, Amelia Tynes and Frances Vandevelde.

National Merit Finalists

Julianne Abenoja, Caroline Allen, Jelks Cabaniss, Ivy Cobbs, Cory Fan, Amy Beth Hudson, Kate Ryan, Luke Turner and Amelia Tynes.

Sophomore and Junior Awards

► Rhodes College Book Award: Grayson Hydinger

► Washington and Lee Award for Achievement: Ann-Massey Bowman

► Kevin Butrus Memorial Award for Outstanding Sophomore Boy: J.K. Roberts

► Katie Sanfelippo Memorial Award for Outstanding Sophomore Girl: Anne Lichty

► Sewanee Award for Excellence in Writing: Caley Record

► Rensselaer Medal for Math and Science: Vaughn Frost

► Sweet Briar College Book Award: Cate Cooper

► Bryn Mawr President’s Book Award: Sophia Li

► George Washington University Book Award: Lilly Odom

► Tulane University Book Award: Eli Bare

► Wake Forest Book Award: Zachary Touger

► University of Pennsylvania Book Award: Moria Dowling

► Dartmouth College Book Award: Emily Straughn

► Harvard Book Award: Caley Record

► Yale Book Award: Vaughn Frost

► Titan Tutor Award: Reagan Downey

Business Completers

Lizzie Amberson, Elise Andrews, Sareena Askenazi, Cab Baker, Martha Balogh, Lilly Barksdale, Mallory Baxley, Julia Bedingfield, Ellie Kate Berte, Gracy Black, Sara Allen Brown, Braune Browning, Olivia Ann Burgess, Alice Byars, Bake Chambliss, Libby Coppedge, Ava Darden, Sam Davidson, Bella Donner, Ella Duvdevani, Sarah Edwards, Thomas Foster, Lucy Garner, Mary Dawson Gladney, Greer Golden, William Graham, Lauren Grubbs, Brant Hawkins, Anna Hobbs, Addie Hobbs, Wels Holman, Duncan Hulsey, Alden Johnson, Emily Keplinger, Kennedy Knight, Elle Laney, Mac McCowan, Will McIlvaine, Howell Polk, Avery Robbins, Carson Rogers, Rachel Roth, Ann Louise Rowe, Maggie Russell, Parker-Kate Searcy, Caroline Skelton, Charles Skinner, Beatrice Spencer, Andrew Thomason, Adele Vinson, Brett Wadlington, Anne Adams Ware, Olivia Ware, Jenny Watts, Mem Webb, Ann Derby Welden, John White, Stella Young

Spartan Crest

Julianne Abenoja, Colley Acken, Jack Albert, Bibb Albright, Mary Raines Alexander, Caroline Allen, Ellen Anderson, Hunter Anderson, Elise Andrews, Joseph Armstrong, Jacob Azrin, Kate Barlow, Jane Grey Battle, Mallory Baxley, Francie Bodnar, Islay Brady, Virginia Kate Brandt, Tommy Butrus, Bentley Carroll, Libby Coppedge, Nelson Crawford, Sarah Cushman, Callie Davis, Gray Doster, Eleanor Elkus, Camille Emblom, Ella Emblom, Cory Fan, Tom Fischer, Grace Gardner, Camille Gillum, Mary Dawson Gladney, Greer Golden, Catherine Guilsher, Caroline Hellums, Wilder Hines, Hannah Hitson, Emma Grace Holt, Chloe Hontzas, Natalie Houser, Amy Beth Hudson, Zach Hymowitz, Lauren Johnston, Kennedy Knight, Mary Frances Little, George Martin, Rayna Mastin, Mac McCowan, Crawford McDuffie, Kate Methvin, David Pruet, Lucy Redden, Dive Rowe, Bud Sanders, Jane Morgan Sauls, Parker-Kate Searcy, Sarah Simon, Mary Margaret Stephenson, Emmaline Stewart, Lillian Still, Gabrielle Taichman, Amelia Tynes, Frances Vandevelde, Addison Wint, Ann Woodke, Lillie Wright, Stella Young

To see a full list of the winners of World Language Awards and Departmental Awards, go to mtnbrook.k12.al.us/Page/22877.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by Village Living staff.