Mountain Brook High School set to celebrate Homecoming

MBHS Homecoming

Where: Spartan Stadium, 3650 Bethune Drive, Mountain Brook

When: Friday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. (vs. Huffman)

Details: The Spartans will celebrate homecoming week with festivities open to the community. A parade will roll through Crestline Village at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, featuring the homecoming court. The queen will be announced during the school pep rally Friday, and the full court will be recognized at halftime of the game. Additional student-only events, including the dance, powderpuff game and pep rally, will take place throughout the week.