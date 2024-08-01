Mountain Brook High School teacher Christina McGovern

Christina McGovern teaches Advanced Placement Literature and dual enrollment classes at Mountain Brook High School.

Q: How long have you been a teacher, and what subjects do you teach?

A: I began my career immediately after college. I began in South Carolina, where I taught 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade English literature during my nine years there, and even a few electives. I love teaching literature. And my favorite subject is British literature. I love teaching seniors. I moved to Alabama 18 years ago. I’m entering my 27th year of teaching, where now I teach AP Literature and dual enrollment.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I think I was around 7 or 8 years old when I decided to turn our closet in our bedroom into a classroom. And much to my mother’s chagrin, I threw everything out of the closet and put my books on the shelves and set up my stuffed animals. They were my first students. And then when I could wrangle my younger sisters, they were some of my early students. I just loved teaching from an early age.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher when you were in school.

A: Miss Russell and Miss White were early influences. Mr. Buck Asbel, as my senior English teacher, inspired me to pursue literature. And Dr. Dean Thompson at Presbyterian College — my mentor really taught me so much about education, about engaging ainvolved in students’ lives.