Mountain Brook High School teacher Christina McGovern

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Mountain Brook faculty member Christina McGovern poses with graduates Marielle Cornes, Laurel Hand and Molly Russell at commencement in 2021.

Christina McGovern teaches Advanced Placement Literature and dual enrollment classes at Mountain Brook High School.

Q: How long have you been a teacher, and what subjects do you teach?

A: I began my career immediately after college. I began in South Carolina, where I taught 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade English literature during my nine years there, and even a few electives. I love teaching literature. And my favorite subject is British literature. I love teaching seniors. I moved to Alabama 18 years ago. I’m entering my 27th year of teaching, where now I teach AP Literature and dual enrollment.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I think I was around 7 or 8 years old when I decided to turn our closet in our bedroom into a classroom. And much to my mother’s chagrin, I threw everything out of the closet and put my books on the shelves and set up my stuffed animals. They were my first students. And then when I could wrangle my younger sisters, they were some of my early students. I just loved teaching from an early age.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher when you were in school.

A: Miss Russell and Miss White were early influences. Mr. Buck Asbel, as my senior English teacher, inspired me to pursue literature. And Dr. Dean Thompson at Presbyterian College — my mentor really taught me so much about education, about engaging ainvolved in students’ lives.