Mountain Brook High to host Miss Olympian Pageant

× Expand Photo courtesy of MBHS. Mountain Brook High School student Kendall Crabtree was crowned Miss Olympian 2021 at the school in November 2020 by the previous winner, Marissa Luna.

Mountain Brook High School will host its 55th annual Miss Olympian Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.

The student-run event will be in the William N. Eddins Fine Arts Center.

The competition will consist of an opening dance number, evening wear presentation and talent performances from MBHS contestants. The young women will also compete in the interview category.

There will be about 12 contestants from grades 10-12, and the winner will be crowned Miss Olympian 2022.

The co-directors of the pageant this year are MBHS seniors Frances Vandevelde and Camille Emblom. Last year’s winner, Kendall Crabtree, will perform at this year’s pageant and pass her crown to the new queen, Vandevelde said.

Crabtree was only a sophomore when she won last year’s pageant, held in November and themed “A Night in Disguise.”

She choreographed and performed a contemporary lyrical dance called “Speechless.”

“She did an incredible job,” MBHS Principal Philip Holley told the Mountain Brook Board of Education when it recognized Crabtree at its regular meeting in January.

The Miss Olympian staff also did “a phenomenal job” in staging the event last year despite COVID-19, Holley said.

Julia Ferreira, Lizzie Amberson and Sally Bussian were named the first, second and third alternates, while Kyra Berger won the congeniality award.

General admission tickets to this year’s pageant will be $15. They will be available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17.

At press time, organizers were also planning to offer prospective attendees a livestream option due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For updates regarding the livestream or other safety protocols to be observed at the event, check the pageant’s website.

Go to mtnbrook.k12.al.us/mbhs and click on “Clubs & Activities.”