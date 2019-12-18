Mountain Brook names Teachers of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lisa Beckham. The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education recognized the system’s 2020-21 Teachers of the Year at its Nov. 18 meeting. From left: Brock Rotter, Kelsey Frey, Sarah Jackson, Caroline Peek, Amanda Johnson and Jimmy McGowan.

The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education recognized the system’s 2020-21 Teachers of the Year at its Nov. 18 meeting.

Each teacher’s principal spoke about them at the meeting and explained why they were selected. Then, they were all addressed by MBS Superintendent Dicky Barlow.

“We always say we’re a great school system because of the product — our students, who they are — but then when you put them next to teachers who have such qualities as this, it’s a no-lose situation,” Barlow said.

Below are the winners:

CAROLINE PEEK

Peek teaches second grade at Brookwood Forest Elementary School, where she is in her 11th year. Principal Nathan Pitner said Peek is the rare educator who pushes her students academically and shapes their character. He said it’s hard to measure her full impact on the school.

“Miss Peek means that much to her kids, but she means that much to our school,” Pitner said, “because as much as she does for learners, she models learning in all of those things every single day.”

SARAH JACKSON

Jackson is a speech-language pathologist at Cherokee Bend Elementary School, where she has worked since 2012. Principal Sandy Ritchey said students see Jackson as a knower of all things, peers see her as a servant leader, and parents see her as a miracle worker.

“Sarah helps our children learn how to cope emotionally and is able to develop their social skills so they can interact well with their peers,” Ritchey said. “... She’s an incredible listener, a quiet leader, but moves mountains.”

AMANDA JOHNSON

Johnson teaches fifth-grade science at Crestline Elementary School, where she has worked for the past 11 years. Principal Christy Christian compared Johnson to a marigold, because if you plant a marigold beside any garden vegetable, the vegetable will grow big, strong and healthy, Christian said.

That’s the effect Johnson has at Crestline.

“We’re honored on behalf of Crestline to have such an amazing educator to be our candidate for Teacher of the Year,” Christian said.

KELSEY FREY

Frey teaches kindergarten at Mountain Brook Elementary School, where she is in her fourth year. Principal Ashley McCombs said Frey is a leader who sets a positive example for her students and peers.

“We always say we’re going to get a shirt that says, ‘Be like Kelsey,’ because she’s one of those people that you just love to be around for every reason,” McCombs said.

JIMMY MCGOWAN

McGowan teaches visual arts at Mountain Brook Junior High School. Principal Donald Clayton said McGowan used to work in the banking industry before transitioning to education, a field in which he has excelled. Previously, McGowan was named the 2015 Middle School Teacher of the Year by the Alabama Art Education Association. “He just does everything right,” Clayton said.

BROCK ROTTER

Rotter teaches 12th-grade government and economics at Mountain Brook High School, where he has worked since 2012. Principal Philip Holley said Rotter is a gifted educator who has taught a variety of subjects and exemplifies excellence in the classroom.

“We are so blessed to have him at the high school,” Holley said. “I’m blessed to call him a friend, and we’re so happy he’s representing the high school as our Teacher of the Year.”

In the coming months, one elementary teacher and one secondary teacher will be chosen as Mountain Brook’s representatives in the state’s teacher of the year competition.