Mountain Brook Resource Fair connects families with support services

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

Mountain Brook Schools will host the 2026 Mountain Brook Resource Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Mountain Brook High School.

The free event is designed to connect families of students with disabilities with organizations offering services in areas including health care, vocational training, legal planning, recreation and postsecondary education. Mountain Brook High School and Mountain Brook Junior High parents, families and teachers are invited, and the fair is open to the public.

More than 20 community resource providers are expected to participate, giving families an opportunity to ask questions and learn about programs that can support students as they move through school and prepare for adulthood.

Participating organizations include United Ability, Workshops Inc., Equip, The Exceptional Foundation, Easterseals, Unless U, Down Syndrome Alabama, Camp ASCCA and the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services. Postsecondary and transition resources will include the Mountain Brook Schools/Samford University Connections Transition Program, CrossingPoints at The University of Alabama and Horizons School.

Other participants include UAB Medicine's Step Program, the Alabama Department of Mental Health, Full Life Ahead Foundation of H.O.P.E., Accessing Potential Through Assistive Technology, Phase Foundation, Young Life, Grace Klein Community and McInerney Law.

The Resource Fair is free, and no registration is required. Mountain Brook High School is located at 3650 Bethune Drive.

For more information, contact Mountain Brook Schools Transition Coordinator Ben Bailey at 205-914-3859 or baileyb@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.