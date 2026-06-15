Mountain Brook's Amanda Hood receives statewide school safety award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

Amanda Hood, director of student services for Mountain Brook Schools, recently received the School Safety Partnership Award at the annual conference of the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers.

According to Mountain Brook Schools, Hood was nominated by the district's entire school resource officer team.

In announcing the honor, district officials said the School Safety Partnership Award is presented to individuals who demonstrate a commitment to developing and supporting effective safety initiatives within schools and who help advance the partnership between educators and school resource officers.

Mountain Brook Schools officials congratulated Hood on the recognition, noting her ongoing work to support students, staff and school safety efforts across the district.