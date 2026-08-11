Mountain Brook school system to start new community engagement group

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

The Mountain Brook school system this week started taking applications for a new community engagement group designed to give people a behind-the-scenes look at school operations and practices.

System leaders are calling it Inside Mountain Brook. The plan is to have about 20 community members come together for two hours on a Wednesday each month (8:30-10:30 a.m.) and learn about a different aspect of the school system, said Donald Clayton, director of administrative services.

The plan is to start Sept. 9 with an overview of the school system’s purpose and beliefs. On Oct. 7, the group will learn about safety and student services, and on Nov. 4, the cohort will learn about curriculum and instruction.

The group will take a break in December and pick back up with finance and personnel on Jan. 13 and then facilities, child nutrition, technology and communications on Feb. 3. Then in March and April, the group will take time to visit each of Mountain Brook’s schools.

Any parent, grandparent or community member is welcome to apply, but the plan is to limit the group to about 20 people each year, Clayton said. Applicants do not have to have a child enrolled in the school system, he said.

Superintendent Dicky Barlow said more than 60% of the people who live in Mountain Brook do not have children in the system, but they are all taxpayers, and many have a keen interest in the school system.

The goal is to help people in the community get to know the school system in a more meaningful way and dig deeper into the “why” of what the school system does, Clayton said.

People can apply through the school system’s website. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Aug. 21, and those chosen will be notified the week of Aug. 24.

For more information, email Clayton at claytond@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.