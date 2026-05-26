Mountain Brook Schools announces leadership promotions at MBHS, Brookwood Forest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Shannon Marks

The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education recently approved two leadership appointments affecting both Mountain Brook High School and Brookwood Forest Elementary School.

During its May 19 meeting, the board unanimously approved Shannon Marks as a new assistant principal at Mountain Brook High School and Ashley Crossno as the next principal at Brookwood Forest Elementary School.

Marks promoted at Mountain Brook High School

Marks has taught English at Mountain Brook High School since 2014 and brings a total of 22 years of experience in education to her new administrative role.

“I am so excited to step into this role,” Marks said. “I love this school community, our students, and my colleagues, and I couldn’t think of a better way to serve and support relationships in those three areas than to be an Assistant Principal here.”

Marks is a National Board Certified Teacher and holds an Educational Specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction along with a master’s degree in Secondary Education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Birmingham-Southern College.

Mountain Brook High School Principal Lars Porter said Marks’ experience and relationships within the school community made her a strong fit for the role.

“Her knowledge of and care for our students and faculty members will positively contribute to the culture and continued success of MBHS,” Porter said.

Marks and her husband, Hank, live in Mountain Brook and have two sons enrolled in Mountain Brook Schools.

Crossno named Brookwood Forest principal

Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Ashley Crossno

The board also approved Crossno as the next principal at Brookwood Forest Elementary School.

Crossno has spent 15 years working within Mountain Brook Schools, serving as a classroom teacher at Crestline Elementary, a literacy coach at Cherokee Bend Elementary and assistant principal at Brookwood Forest. Before joining the district, she taught for three years at Oak Mountain Intermediate School.

“I am honored to step into the role of principal at Brookwood Forest,” Crossno said. “Our faculty and staff, families, and most especially our Rangers make BWF the best place to come to work each day.”

Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said Crossno’s experience and established relationships within the school community prepared her well for the position.

“Ashley’s deep relationships with her Brookwood Forest colleagues and others around the district paired with her experience serving on the school’s administrative team qualify her for this position,” Barlow said.