Mountain Brook Schools announces leadership transition in curriculum roles

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Lindsay Webster

Mountain Brook Schools is undergoing a transition in its curriculum and instruction leadership, with one longtime educator retiring and a new specialist stepping into the role.

Lanie Kent, the district’s assistant director of instruction, will retire this summer after 34 years in education within Mountain Brook Schools. Her career has included roles as a teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal and district leader, contributing to curriculum development and instructional initiatives across the system.

District leaders credited Kent with playing a key role in shaping programs and supporting teachers throughout her tenure.

Meanwhile, the Board of Education has approved Lindsay Webster as the district’s next curriculum specialist. Webster will work in the central office under the direction of the Curriculum and Instruction Department.

A National Board Certified Teacher, Webster currently serves as an instructional specialist in Pelham City Schools and holds an Education Specialist degree from the University of Alabama.

In her new role, Webster will focus on supporting teachers and strengthening instructional practices across the district.