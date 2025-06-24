Mountain Brook Schools celebrates retirees

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook Schools celebrated the retirement of 28 dedicated educators at the end of the 2024-25 school year.
Mountain Brook Schools recently held its annual retirement tea to conclude the school year, celebrating 28 dedicated educators who are retiring with a combined total of more than 781 years of service in education. Of these honorees, seven individuals spent their entire careers exclusively within the Mountain Brook Schools system, contributing a collective 501 years of service to the district.
“I want to express my gratitude for each one of these amazing people,” MBS Superintendent Dicky Barlow told those in attendance. “This is always a bittersweet time, but we’re so thankful for the influence all 28 of our retirees have had on our students and school community. Their impact has and will continue to benefit generations of students, colleagues and community members throughout Mountain Brook.”
Retirees are listed below by school.
Brookwood Forest Elementary:
- Claire Tynes
- Elsie Alexander
Cherokee Bend Elementary:
- Cynthia Echols
- Carol Francis
- Libby Pittman
- Bethany White
Crestline Elementary:
- Lawson Hollans
- Janet Nelson
- Bradley O’Neal
- Sandra Overstreet
- Winfred Sanders
- Officer Glen White
Mountain Brook Elementary:
- Suzanne Andrews
- Bill Andrews
- Ginger Hollingsworth
- Julie Tuck
Mountain Brook Junior High:
- Susan Haggard
- Janice Jordan
- Beth Lippeatt
- John Pledger
- Debbie Stump
- Jennifer Watson
Mountain Brook High School:
- Rhonda Aust
- Missy Cunningham
- Marvin Farmer
- Lori Leopard
- Catherine Lowe
- Brian Rosenstiel