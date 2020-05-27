Mountain Brook Schools donate food, PPE

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Dr. Lisa Beckham, director of administrativeservices, with items to be donated to variousorganizations combating COVID-19 on the front lines.

Mountain Brook Schools recently donated food and medical supplies as a way to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spearheaded by Tricia Neura, director of child nutrition services, and Dr. Lisa Beckham, director of administrative services, MBS donated food and personal protective equipment (PPE) to various organizations combating COVID-19 on the front lines.

“We’re all in this together, and I just want to make sure we’re doing the right thing,” Neura said.

With school buildings closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, Neura gathered food from all six MBS campuses and delivered it to organizations feeding those in need, including Homewood Middle School, Levite Jewish Community Center, Magic City Harvest and the Junior League of Birmingham.

MBS donated yogurt, milk, chicken salad, hummus, produce, cereal, granola bars, chips and crackers, among other items.

Beckham reached out to the principal at each school to see what sort of personal protective equipment they had on hand.

“Everybody was so willing to just give whatever they had,” Beckham said. “We knew we weren’t going to use the items for the rest of the year, and the need was great.”

Beckham was able to obtain more than 200 boxes of disposable gloves that a volunteer delivered to UAB Hospital.

“When somebody reaches out and has a need, if we’re able to meet that need, then we want to do that,” Beckham said.

Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.