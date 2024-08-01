Mountain Brook Schools get facelift with multiple summer development projects

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Sarah Owens. The lobby of Cherokee Bend Elementary is being updated to move reception and the school resource officer closer to the front door. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Sarah Owens. The Mountain Brook High School fine arts center is receiving all-new seats, updates to the control booth and new sound and lighting equipment. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Sarah Owens. Mountain Brook Junior High undergoes bathroom renovations in preparation for the return of students in August. Prev Next

Several Mountain Brook schools have seen updates over the summer, with improvements ranging from general maintenance to changes made to enhance the student experience.

According to Tommy Prewitt, the director of facilities at Mountain Brook Schools, many of the projects came about simply because it was time for an update, but a few projects are more exciting.

The most notable developments include a major renovation of the high school’s fine arts auditorium, new turf at Spartan Stadium, updates to the lobby and front offices at Cherokee Bend Elementary and a new playground at Crestline Elementary.

Updates to the Mountain Brook High School fine arts auditorium include all-new seats, updates to the control booth, new sound and lighting equipment, new flooring and fresh paint. According to Prewitt, the project cost over $2.4 million.

“It was just time,” said Prewitt. “It was built [around] 1987, so all of the sound and lighting needed to be updated.”

The auditorium is expected to be completed in time for Institute Day on Aug. 6, according to Prewitt. All of the faculty and staff are set to gather in the auditorium and meet with Superintendent Dicky Barlow ahead of the new school year.

Turf replacement at the football field is also expected to be completed before students return to class, and the project was budgeted to cost $750,000. The turf filler will be made from walnut shells and sand instead of rubber pellets to help control heat levels, and a pad was placed under the turf to meet concussion protocol standards.

Updates to Cherokee Bend’s lobby include moving the reception desk and office of the school resource officer closer to the front door. The nurse’s station and several administrative offices were also reconfigured during the construction.

“It was time for an update,” Prewitt said. “We expanded through the lobby, and the SRO office is entered through the lobby now, so it’s a safety upgrade.”

That renovation is set to cost around $750,000 and be completed before students start the new school year.

The playground at Crestline will also be finished before students return to school. Last updated in 2012, the playground is getting all-new equipment and a rubber surface.

The project was funded by the school’s parent-teacher organization. Prewitt said they sold dedicated brick pavers as part of their fundraising efforts.

Other projects included bathroom renovations at Mountain Brook Elementary and Mountain Brook Junior High. The junior high had roughly 11 bathrooms completely renovated, costing a total of about $1.2 million.

Crestline, Mountain Brook Elementary and Cherokee Bend are all also in the process of general maintenance updates, having current flooring replaced with LVT vinyl material. For all three schools, the original bid was $3.7 million.