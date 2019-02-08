All in Mountain Brook hosting elementary parenting conferences

× Expand By Keith McCoy

All in Mountain Brook (AIMB) is hosting elementary school parenting conferences Feb. 12 and 26 from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. The first conference, on Feb. 12, is aimed at parents of children in fourth through sixth grades, while the conference on Feb. 26 is meant for parents of children in kindergarten through third grades.

Sessions will include "How to raise kids in a tech world" and "How to protect kids in a tech world" for both conferences, as well as "How to develop and maintain strong friendships" on Feb. 12 and "Address big issues with small kids and having difficult conversations" on Feb. 26.

The following professionals are set to present at the conference:

Andrea Hendricks, Ph.D., clinical psychologist

Tom Lamkin, owner of uBreakifix (formerly Phone Restore) and parent of Crestline Elementary students

Cindy Wiley, licensed professional counselor

Anna Carlisle, counselor at Mountain Brook Elementary

Dale Wisely, Ph.D., director of family life at Prince of Peace Catholic Church and former Mountain Brook Schools director of student services

Alexis Sapp, licensed professional counselor and national board certified counselor

To register for one or both events, go to bit.ly/AIMB2019ELEM.