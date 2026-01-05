Mountain Brook Schools names Teachers of the Year

× 1 of 6 Expand Submitted Amy Kathryn Gannon × 2 of 6 Expand Submitted Beth Dean × 3 of 6 Expand Johana Noles Johana Noles × 4 of 6 Expand Submitted Kate Beidleman × 5 of 6 Expand Submitted Sara Martin × 6 of 6 Expand Submitted Tara Smith Prev Next

Mountain Brook City Schools recognized outstanding educators in November, selecting a Teacher of the Year from each of its six campuses. The annual awards highlight instructional excellence, leadership within school communities and a sustained commitment to students. Each honoree also sat down with Superintendent Dicky Barlow for a video interview, which are available on the district’s website.

At Brookwood Forest Elementary, kindergarten teacher Tara Smith earned the school’s top honor. A UAB graduate, Smith described the recognition as “humbling.” Although her career did not begin in education, she said she eventually followed a “longing in her heart” to teach kindergarten. Known for her creativity, warmth and strong rapport with young learners, Smith said her goal is simple: “I love seeing them have those ‘aha’ moments, but I really want them to leave kindergarten loving school.”

Beth Dean, a fourth-grade teacher at Cherokee Bend Elementary, was selected. Dean has spent two decades at Cherokee Bend and 28 years in Mountain Brook, building what she calls lasting relationships “with my administrators, with my colleagues, with students and with the families.” Her commitment to both academic growth and character development has made her a respected figure both in her school and the community.

At Crestline Elementary, kindergarten teacher Johnna Noles received the distinction, calling it “quite an honor” and “a great surprise.” Noles previously earned the Ann Pritchard Award for Teaching Excellence, which Barlow describes as the highest honor in the district. She credits her success to the role models and mentors she has had throughout her career and hopes to pay that support forward to other educators.

Mountain Brook Elementary named Kate Beidleman, a second-grade teacher, as its Teacher of the Year. Beidleman, who said she dreamed of being a teacher from a young age, noted the significance of being selected among such accomplished colleagues. “To be named Teacher of the Year somewhere like this, where so many greats are, and have been, I think it’s even more special than I realized it was going to be,” Beidleman said. Known for her ability to meet students where they are academically, she is praised for weaving creativity and engagement into her classroom instruction.

At the secondary level, Mountain Brook Junior High honored Sara Martin, the school’s librarian. Martin, who taught English for nine years before assuming the librarian role three years ago, said she was “very, very surprised” by the recognition. Barlow calls the library she oversees the “hub of the school.” Martin has played a key role in expanding digital literacy and fostering a culture that encourages reading and curiosity.

Mountain Brook High School selected Amy Kathryn Gannon, a math teacher and 2007 graduate of the school, as its Teacher of the Year. Gannon said she felt a “calling” to the profession at age 14, inspired by mission work. She discovered a passion for mathematics as a senior taking calculus and has since become an influential mentor to both students and colleagues. Her work has contributed to innovative instruction and strong student outcomes.

Each of the six Teachers of the Year will advance to the next round in the district selection process, submitting portfolios that include written reflections, classroom videos and detailed lesson plans. From this group, one elementary and one secondary educator will be chosen to represent Mountain Brook Schools in the Alabama Teacher of the Year competition this spring.

District leaders praised the honorees for exemplifying Mountain Brook’s high educational standards. Finalists for the state competition will be announced early next year, with the Alabama Teacher of the Year named in 2026.