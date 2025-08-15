Mountain Brook SRO team earns state, national honors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Police Department As 2025-26 begins, Mountain Brook Police’s 2024-25 SRO team earned honors: Safe School Leadership Award, TAASRO School Safety Specialist designations and NASRO Model Agency recognition.

As the new school year begins, the Mountain Brook Police Department is celebrating statewide and national recognition for its 2024-2025 School Resource Officer team.

At the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers (TAASRO) Safe Schools Conference, the team earned the Safe School Leadership Award, and several members received the TAASRO School Safety Specialist designation — a credential held by only 15 officers statewide.

The department also received the Model Agency Award from the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO), honoring outstanding school-based policing practices.

Police officials praised the SROs’ tireless work to create safe, supportive environments for Mountain Brook students.