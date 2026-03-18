Mountain Brook students earn top honors at state Latin convention

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

Students from Mountain Brook High School and Mountain Brook Junior High attended the 72nd annual Alabama Junior Classical League Convention on March 6 at Camp McDowell in Nauvoo.

The event brought together 250 students from 15 schools for competitions and activities centered on Latin and classical studies. The convention theme was “Parvae rēs concordiā crescunt,” or “Small things grow with harmony.”

Mountain Brook students earned awards across academic, artistic and athletic competitions.

In the Athletic Olympiad, Sam Settle and James Puckett won first place in the three-legged race. Joseph Menendez and Bradley Bales placed second in the blindfolded beanbag toss, and Menendez and Hattie Crawford finished third in the wheelbarrow race. The school’s tug-of-war team also earned first place with wins over Homewood and ASFA.

In the Artistic Olympiad, junior high students received multiple awards. Highlights included first-place finishes by Grayson Chapman in black pencil or charcoal, Ilona Somers in colored ink or pencil and Trip Davis in 3-D models. Additional awards were earned across painting, pottery, creative writing and other categories.

In the Academic Olympiad, Mountain Brook students placed in every category and earned eight first-place awards. Top results included first-place finishes by William Cannon on the Level ½ Thematic Test, Eleanor Couch in advanced Latin vocabulary, William Tabb in advanced Latin grammar and D.Y. Menendez in advanced Greek and Roman history and pentathlon.

The convention also included a moment of recognition from another teacher, who commended Mountain Brook students for their sportsmanship and conduct during the event.