Mountain Brook students find some changes for 2024-25

Jack Abenoja is entering his senior year with the reminder not to take anything for granted and with a goal of making lifelong memories with his peers.

He’s looking forward to the impact he can have on other students this year as the senior class president for Mountain Brook High School’s Student Government Association, and he’s hopeful for a successful wrestling season.

Abenoja said he recognizes the stress he and his fellow seniors are under as they balance college applications, challenging classes, extracurriculars and a fulfilling social life, but he’s appreciative of the support provided by staff, teachers, coaches and friends.

“Appreciate the people around you, because going into our senior year, it’s crazy that we’re all gonna go our different ways soon,” he said. “Just build those relationships, find people you can count on.”

While Abenoja’s first day of kindergarten may be far behind him, he does have some advice for younger kids: work hard and don’t procrastinate.

“It’s kind of a classic,” he said. “ I still struggle with that. A lot of times, you think you can just come up here and put off your work, but it just makes it more stressful on yourself. So, getting it done earlier is better.”

Yet, he still encourages students to live in the moment and take advantage of the time they have together.

“I’m looking back at junior high and ninth grade, when everyone is like, ‘High school flies by; don’t take it for granted,’” he said. “Now, I’ve kind of come to that realization it’s the last year, so I just want to make memories with my peers and not take anything for granted.”

Looking forward, Abenoja isn’t sure where he’ll land after graduation yet, but he’s toying with the idea of attending college out of state. However, he wants to weigh all his options and see what scholarships he can get.

His career path is also undecided, but he’s considering majoring in life sciences or maybe pursuing the pre-med track.

Either way, his future will be one step closer when Mountain Brook students return to class on Aug. 13.

With roughly 4,300 students expected to be enrolled in Mountain Brook schools this year, Abenoja isn’t the only one thinking about what’s to come.

Each school year brings changes, and this year that looks like new classes, facility updates, new faces and more.

What’s new

Mountain Brook schools are seeing additions to the curriculum this year, including a few new classes at the high school.

The school will now offer an ACT prep class, and robotics has been added as a class after previously being offered only as an after-school club.

Aside from academic changes, many of Mountain Brook’s facilities underwent construction and updates over the summer.

Some of the development projects include:

Minor renovations like flooring, paint and bathroom renovations at most campuses

Reconfiguration of the front lobby and offices for the school resource officer and administration at Cherokee Bend Elementary

A new playground at Crestline Elementary

New turf at Mountain Brook High School stadium

Complete bathroom renovations at Mountain Brook Junior High

Who’s new

The school system is estimating roughly 30 new hires for the school year.

Notable hires include Heather Mays, the new principal at Mountain Brook Elementary, and two new assistant principals.

Amanda Lilley is heading to Crestline Elementary to replace Catherine Holder, who retired at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Megan Simmons will take over the role at Mountain Brook Elementary from Mays.

So you’re new

If you’re new to Mountain Brook Schools, be sure to check out their website, mtnbrook.k12.al.us, for information on their curriculums, resources available at each school and the online registration form.

Documents needed for registration of students include:

Proof of residency: All pages of signed warranty deed or lease agreement. Lease agreements will need to list all occupants in the home (including children). Proof of residency is not required for families who currently have students attending school in the district.

Copy of a current utility bill (not required for families who currently have students enrolled in Mountain Brook Schools).

If applicable, custody agreement or court-appointed guardian documentation in cases of parent separation, divorce, foster or other arrangements.

Child’s Social Security card (voluntary).

Birth certificate or other proof of age.

Copy of parent or guardian’s driver’s license.

Most current Certificate of Immunization (Original Form), even if your child is not yet 5 years old.

​​Documents can be submitted to the Mountain Brook Board of Education at 32 Vine St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointment is necessary. For questions regarding the documents listed, call 205-871-4608 or email mbsregistration@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.

Elementary school fees can be paid online on the Mountain Brook Schools website. School fees for grades 7-12 are paid during the summer registration dates. For questions, contact mbssupport@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.

All kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.