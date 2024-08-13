Photo gallery: Mountain Brook students head back to school

Photo courtesy of Heather Brewer

Harper Brewer started 2nd grade at Crestline Elementary.

Photo courtesy of Tiffany Noble

Caroline Manon Noble started 2nd grade at Brookwood Forest Elementary.

Photo courtesy of Kim Paisley

Charlotte Paisley (left) started 4th grade and Audrey Paisley (right) started 6th grade at Cherokee Bend Elementary. Kelsey Paisley (center right) started 7th grade at MBJH. Also pictured is the girls' little sister, Brianna Paisley, who is 1-year-old.

Photo courtesy of Dany Hollingsworth

Heidi Hollingsworth started her junior year at MBHS.

Photo courtesy of Clark Richards

Anna Richards started her junior year at MBHS.

Photo courtesy of Mandy Pruitt

Owen and Reid Pruitt both started 5th grade at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

Photo courtesy of Katherine Whitson

Sterling Whitson started 1st grade at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

Photo courtesy of Laura Winston

Margot Winston started 3rd grade at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

Photo courtesy of Liz Knecht

Officer Knecht is a school resource officer at MBHS.

Photo courtesy of Diane Douville

Scarlett Douville (left) started 4th grade, Caroline Douville (middle) started pre-K and Rebecca Douville (right) started 6th grade at Cherokee Ben Elementary.

Photo courtesy of Meredith Haughton

Brennen Haughton (left) started 5th grade and Fleming Haughton (right) started 3rd grade at Crestline Elementary.

Students at Mountain Brook City Schools started the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday.

Check out these students' first day photos in the gallery above.