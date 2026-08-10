Mountain Brook students return for 2026-27 school year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

Students across Mountain Brook City Schools are returning to classrooms Tuesday, Aug. 11, as the district begins the 2026-27 school year.

Students in all grades except pre-K begin classes Aug. 11. Pre-K students start Wednesday, Aug. 12. Kindergarten students will have early dismissal during the first week of school as they begin the transition into the new year.

Superintendent Dicky Barlow said teachers, staff and administrators spent the summer preparing for students while building on the district's accomplishments from 2025-26.

All six Mountain Brook schools received scores of 99 or 100 on their state report cards, while the district earned top marks in several measures, including scores of 100 for academic growth and academic achievement. The district reported a 98.8 graduation score and a 97.8 college and career readiness score.

The district's 329 graduates from the Class of 2026 planned to attend 63 colleges and universities across 24 states. Nine students were recognized as National Merit Finalists.

Mountain Brook also celebrated a strong year in athletics. Student-athletes won seven state championships in school-sanctioned sports, including boys and girls cross-country, girls indoor and outdoor track, boys and girls tennis and boys golf. Nineteen members of the Class of 2026 signed to continue their athletic careers in college, while the Mountain Brook High School Dorians dance team won its third consecutive national championship.

Preparation for the new year continued throughout the summer. Mountain Brook hosted more than 500 educators from across the country for its annual Engage Learning Conference, while district teachers completed more than 10,000 combined hours of professional development. Dozens of new teachers also participated in a five-day New Teacher Institute designed to introduce them to the district's culture and educational approach.

Students will see several administrators in new positions this year. Lars Porter is the new Mountain Brook High School principal after previously serving as an assistant principal, while former MBHS English teacher Shannon Marks has become an assistant principal. Ashley Crossno has moved from assistant principal to principal at Brookwood Forest Elementary, with Sammye Davis becoming assistant principal.

At the district level, former Brookwood Forest Principal Nathan Pitner is now director of personnel, while Lindsay Webster has joined Mountain Brook as a district curriculum specialist. Kristi Moncrief, formerly the lead special education teacher at Brookwood Forest, is now an assistant principal at Mountain Brook Junior High.

Barlow thanked families and community organizations for supporting the schools and encouraged residents to remain involved through groups including the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation, ALL IN Mountain Brook and school PTOs.