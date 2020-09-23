Mountain Brook system welcomes 2 new school resource officers

× Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Rozetha Burrow, left, will serve as the new school resource officer at Brookwood Forest Elementary. Daphne Horton is the new SRO at Cherokee Bend Elementary. Both Burrow and Horton are law enforcement veterans.

Two new school resource officers have joined Mountain Brook Schools for the 2020-21 academic year. Rozetha Burrow and Daphne Horton are both law enforcement veterans who have served in the Mountain Brook Police Department for 13 years.

Burrow is the new SRO at Brookwood Forest Elementary, while Horton is the new SRO at Cherokee Bend Elementary. Both officers began working toward their roles long before the positions became available. In 2019, they earned certification through the National Association of School Resource Officers.

“They showed they were interested in being SROs,” said Cpl. Glen White, the SRO at Crestline Elementary who oversees the SRO program within MBS. “Before they even came into the program, they went to prepare for the position.”

Burrow has worked in law enforcement for 21 years and joined MBPD in 2007. She served as the department's business liaison officer from 2016 until transitioning to her new role at Brookwood Forest on July 1.

Burrow, a University of Alabama graduate who played basketball for the Crimson Tide, has been named MBPD’s Officer of the Year twice and in 2017 was recognized as Mountain Brook’s City Employee of the Year.

She said she is looking forward to forming relationships with those whom she protects and building trust in the police department.

“It’s about making sure these kids know that you are dependable, accountable and they can trust you,” Burrow said. “If you have that, they’ll come to you when there’s something wrong or when they think something’s wrong.”

Horton, a UAB alumna, has worked in law enforcement for 33 years and joined MBPD in 2007 after a 20-year career with the Birmingham Police Department. She served as a patrol officer on the night shift in Mountain Brook before transitioning to her role at Cherokee Bend.

The 2020-21 school year is not Horton’s first time working with children. While in Birmingham, she was an adviser for the youth Explorers program and coached Police Athletic Teams.

“I really missed working with kids,” Horton said. “That’s what got me wanting to do this.”

Horton replaced longtime SRO Bryan Kelley, who retired, while Burrow replaced Josh Glidewell, who is now the SRO at Mountain Brook Junior High following the promotion of Scott Hall to MBPD sergeant.

All SROs in MBS are certified through the National Association of School Resource Officers. Their duties include but are not limited to patrolling and securing campuses, directing traffic during arrival and dismissal, speaking to classes, and forming relationships with students, employees, and families.

White said Burrow and Horton possess the qualities to excel in their new positions. In addition to their distinguished policing credentials, they communicate effectively, relate well to others and make good decisions under pressure.

Already, White has received nothing but positive reviews. “I’m really looking forward to just hearing good reports,” he said, “because that’s what I am hearing.”

Brookwood Forest Elementary is located 3701 South Brookwood Road. For more information, call 205-414-3700 or go to mtnbrook.k12.al.us/bwf.

Cherokee Bend Elementary is located at 4400 Fair Oaks Drive. For more information, call 205-871-3595 or go to mtnbrook.k12.al.us/cb.

Submitted by Sam Chandler, Mountain Brook Schools.