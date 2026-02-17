Altamont teacher named Alabama French Teacher of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Altamont School

Allison Harris, a French teacher at the Altamont School, has been named the Alabama World Language Association’s 2026 French Teacher of Excellence and Teacher of the Year.

Harris received the honor at the organization’s annual conference held Feb. 6-7 in Mobile. In its citation, the AWLA stated that Harris “exemplifies excellence in world language education through her passion, leadership, and commitment to students."

Harris joined Altamont’s faculty in 2013. Since then, she has become a strong advocate for language instruction on campus. Altamont Academic Director of Languages Larry McCain described her as “a student-centered, tireless advocate for world language instruction."

The Altamont School is a coeducational independent school serving students in grades 5-12 and places a strong emphasis on world language education. According to the school, 29% of the Class of 2025 graduated with the Seal of Biliteracy in at least one of four languages offered.

The school reports that 100% of its graduates are accepted into four-year colleges and universities.