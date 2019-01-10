Highlands students take part in ‘Topping Out’ ceremony

× Expand Submitted by Janey Diuguid Students at The Highlands School signed a steel beam that will be part of the new Student Life Center as a way to leave their mark.

On Dec. 14, our eighth-grade students had the chance to leave a lasting mark on our new Student Life Center during a “Topping Out” ceremony. They all signed their names to a steel beam that will live in the new building.

As a reminder, the Highlands Student Life Center will help meet several of Highlands’ strategic goals.

Four new flexible classrooms will allow teachers to adapt and adjust the rooms based on their curricular goals. A new dining hall with a full-service kitchen will provide opportunities to instill healthy nutritional habits in students’ lives, and the layout will create a family-style dining atmosphere that will cultivate student relationships.

Highlands’ Health and Wellness curriculum will be bolstered by the addition of a new air-conditioned gymnasium with large, pivoting double doors that will connect indoor and outdoor spaces, and a new outdoor classroom will enable students to take advantage of the beautiful campus while extending programming beyond classroom walls.

Submitted by Janey Diuguid