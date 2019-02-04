Local Altamont students earn perfect ACT score

Sameer

Ahad Bashir. Sameer Sultan.

Sultan and Ahad Bashir, 11th-grade students at The Altamont School, earned a 36 on the ACT, the highest possible composite score. Their scores bring Altamont’s total number of perfect ACTs to eight in four years, with four current students having a perfect ACT.

On average, only one-tenth of one percent of all test takers receive the top score. Among recent U.S. high school graduates just 2,760 out of more than two million students who took the ACT reached a composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.

