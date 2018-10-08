Students at Highlands learn about rocks through construction

× Expand Submitted by Carla Jean Whitley Brasfield & Gorrie project team members teach students at The Highlands School about rocks.

Where do rocks come from and how do we use them? That’s a question second-grade students are exploring at The Highlands School, where Brasfield & Gorrie is constructing a new Student Life Center.

The students recently learned about geotechnical engineering from Brasfield & Gorrie’s project team and other industry experts. The interaction with the construction team is one part of a long-term study of rocks. The students will learn about the rock cycle, properties of rocks and minerals, types of rocks and why rocks are important.

Submitted by Carla Jean Whitley