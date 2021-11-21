Recognitions at October Board of Education meeting

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Far left: Ten Mountain Brook High School students were recognized as National Merit Semifinalists. Front row, from left: Julianne Abenoja, Kate Ryan and Amy Beth Hudson. Middle row, from left: Mason Keller, Amelia Tynes, Caroline Allen and Ivy Cobbs. Back row, from left: Cory Fan, Luke Turner and Jelks Cabaniss. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Six Mountain Brook High School students were recognized as National Merit Commended Students. Front row, from left: Bickley Bowron, Reagan Downey and Hunter Anderson. Back row, from left: Charles Vaughan, Zach Hymowitz and Tommy Butrus. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Oct. 18, at the Charles Mason Building in Crestline.

Several MBS students along with community leaders were recognized in front of the board.

Chief Ted Cook

Chief Cook announced his retirement as Chief of Police for the City of Mountain Brook on Sept. 13. Chief Cook has worked alongside the Mountain Brook school system during his tenure as chief and since he began with MBPD in 1996. he oversaw the implementation of a School Resource Officer at every Mountain Brook school. The city also received numerous awards under his leadership.

Mallory Baxley

Mallory was recognized after she was voted as the 2021 Homecoming Queen at MBHS in September. She is a cheerleader, a member of the National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society, and is also involved with many other clubs and organizations at MBHS.

National Merit Semifinalists and Commended Students

Multiple MBHS students were recognized for achieving National Merit status.

► Semifinalists: Julianne Abenoja, Kate Ryan, Amy Beth Hudson, Mason Keller, Amelia Tynes, Caroline Allen, Ivy Cobbs, Cory Fan, Luke Turner, and Jelks Cabaniss

► Commended students: Bickley Bowron, Reagan Downey, Hunter Anderson, Charles Vaughan, Zach Hymowitz, and Tommy Butrus

Volleyball

The 7th-grade volleyball team was recognized for its undefeated season and winning the metro championship. The Spartans achieved a 28-0 record and were led by head coach Vicki Webb and assistant coach Emily Eustace.

The 9th-grade volleyball team was recognized for winning their metro tournament. The 9th-grade team is led by head coach Ellie Ritter.

Additionally, the JV team was recognized for winning their metro tournament. The JV squad is led by Tien Le. It has been a great year for Spartan volleyball at all grade levels. The varsity team seeks to repeat as state champions. Their super regional tournament is taking place October 20-21 in Huntsville.

“We are so pleased with our volleyball programs and their success on the court,” Athletic Director Benny Eaves said. “They have set the tone this school year for the rest of our programs to follow suit and strive for excellence.”

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by Village Living staff.