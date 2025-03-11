Registration for MBS Engage Learning Conference now open

Mountain Brook educators can now sign up for Mountain Brook Schools' Engage Learning Conference, a free event providing professional development.

Planned for June 17-18 at Mountain Brook High School, the event will feature Liz Huntley and Joe Sanfelippo as keynote speakers. Huntley is a child advocate and litigation attorney, and Sanfelippo is a author and retired educator.

The conference offers educators a chance to connect with like-minded individuals, hear from top speakers in the industry and gain valuable insights that help them grow personally and professionally.

