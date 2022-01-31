Registration underway for Mountain Brook Schools for 2022-23

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cherokee Bend Elementary School, one of the locations for on-site registration of new students in kindergarten in Mountain Brook Schools for the 2022-23 academic year.

Registration is underway for new students, including rising kindergarten students, at Mountain Brook Schools for the 2022-23 academic year, according to an MBS news release.

Registration is also underway for all returning students from K-12.

There is a two-step registration process for new kindergarten students at MBS.

Parents complete step one of the registration for new kindergarten students by completing online forms at mtnbrook.k12.al.us. Online registration began Jan. 15.

Step two is on-site registration for new kindergarten students at one of the following locations:

Brookwood Forest Elementary, Feb. 2, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cherokee Bend Elementary, Feb. 9, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mountain Brook Elementary, Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Crestline Elementary. Feb. 23, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information about the documents parents should bring to register their children for kindergarten, go to the MBS website.

RETURNING STUDENTS

For returning students at all grade levels K-12, parents should check an email sent by MBS on Feb. 1 in order to access a registration link for Returning Student Verification.

Parents should complete their children’s verification by March 2 to receive a schedule or be placed on a class roster.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For questions, please contact mbssupport@mtnbrook.k12.al.us