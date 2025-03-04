Registration open for Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation’s annual Track Meet

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation hosted its elementary track meet May 8, 2019 at MBHS.

Registration for Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation’s annual Track Meet is now open.

The meet will take place on April 14-15 at Mountain Brook High School. Third through sixth grade students in Mountain Brook Schools are invited to compete.

More than 700 elementary school students participated in the fundraising event last year and helped raise more than $80,000 for the Foundation.

To register, visit mbgives.org/get-involved/#track-meet.