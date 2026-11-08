Resource fair offers a road map for what comes next

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Families and educators visit booths staffed by community organizations and programs during the 2026 Mountain Brook Resource Fair at Mountain Brook High School on Sept. 15.

For families and educators, finding the right resources can be as important as identifying the need itself. Mountain Brook High School brought many of those resources together in one place, giving attendees an opportunity to meet directly with organizations that support students and young adults in school, work and everyday life.

The 2026 Mountain Brook Resource Fair brought more than 20 community organizations and programs together, giving parents, educators and families an opportunity to talk directly with professionals about services ranging from employment and recreation to health care, education and independent living.

But the fair was designed to be more than a collection of information tables. It offered families a chance to ask questions, discover programs tailored to their children’s needs and begin building relationships that can extend well beyond the school years.

For students with disabilities, the path after high school can involve a different set of questions: What will work look like? Where can a young adult find meaningful recreation? What support is available for independent living? How does specialized health care change as a student moves into adulthood?

Representatives at the fair were there to help families begin answering those questions.

Organizations such as United Ability, Workshops Inc., Easterseals, Equip, The Exceptional Foundation, Down Syndrome Alabama and Camp ASCCA offered resources and support addressing different aspects of life, from vocational preparation and employment to social opportunities, advocacy and accessible recreation.

The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services also provided information about employment and independent-living assistance, while programs such as Unless U offered continuing education and developmental opportunities for adults.

Transition planning was another important part of the evening.

The Mountain Brook Schools/Samford University Connections Transition Program, CrossingPoints at The University of Alabama and Horizons School all focus on helping young people navigate the often significant step from high school into adulthood. UAB Medicine’s STEP Program addressed another transition families may encounter — moving from pediatric to adult specialized medical care.

For parents, having those resources available in one location can turn a broad question into a more manageable conversation.

Instead of searching independently for answers, families could meet service providers face to face, learn what programs offer and begin making connections with others who understand the journey.

That community-building component may ultimately be one of the fair’s most valuable takeaways.

The goal of the resource fair isn’t simply to prepare students for graduation. It’s to help them continue to thrive in school, work and life — while giving their families the information and connections needed along the way.