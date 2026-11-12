School board recognizes Teachers of the Year, tables computer science framework

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools The 2026-2027 Teachers of the Year were recognized at the Mountain Brook Board of Education meeting on Nov. 9, 2026. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education recognized the district’s six 2026-27 Teachers of the Year during its monthly meeting Nov. 9 at Crestline Elementary.

The honorees are Lane Kennedy of Cherokee Bend Elementary, Haden Ridlehoover of Brookwood Forest Elementary, Stephanie Parker of Crestline Elementary, Emily Beane of Mountain Brook Elementary, Jill Wiggins of Mountain Brook Junior High and Scottie Wilson of Mountain Brook High School.

The board also recognized Callie Chapman, the 2026 Mountain Brook High School homecoming queen, two MBHS students who received National Merit commendations, and the MBHS boys and girls cross-country teams, which each won the Class 5A state championship this fall.

The board tabled a Digital Literacy and Computer Science curriculum framework so the community can review it before a vote. The framework is posted on the district’s website under district policies, and comments can be emailed to Missy Brooks, the district’s director of teaching and learning, through Wednesday, Dec. 2.

In other business, the board approved personnel recommendations and declared several items as surplus.

Becky Holt, executive director of ALL IN Mountain Brook, updated the board on the organization’s recent student conference, which featured 12 speakers on healthy minds and healthy bodies.

The board’s next meeting is Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. at Mountain Brook Elementary, with a work session at 2 p.m.