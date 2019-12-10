School board tabs construction manager for capital projects

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook City Schools Mountain Brook City Schools

The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education at its Dec. 9 meeting voted to hire Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors as the construction manager for upcoming capital improvement projects.

In September, city residents voted to raise the ad valorem tax by 10 mills to help finance upgrades at each of Mountain Brook’s six public schools.

MBS Facilities Director Tommy Prewitt said that he, Superintendent Dicky Barlow and school board member Jenifer Kimbrough met with five contractors about the school system’s needs. All five impressed, Prewitt said, but Brasfield & Gorrie rose to the top.

“We’ve worked with them in the past, and they’ve done a great job for us,” Prewitt said.

Brasfield & Gorrie will help with budgeting and figuring out the scope of each project, Prewitt said. Once budgets are set, Brasfield & Gorrie will help choose design teams to carry out the projects.

“We feel like there will be three large projects,” Prewitt said, “one at the junior high, one at the high school and one at Brookwood Forest.”

Prewitt said capital improvement work will begin in summer 2020.

Also at the Dec. 9 meeting, the school board heard about updates to the school system’s health and physical education curriculum frameworks, along with a new course offering that could be coming to the high school. MBS Assistant Director of Instruction Lanie Kent said there is student demand for Advanced Placement Spanish Literature and Culture.

“The teachers saw a need to offer this as an extra course for students,” Kent said.

The school board did not vote to adopt the new frameworks or greenlight the new course but could do so at its next meeting after allowing time for community review.

In other business, the board: