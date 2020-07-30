School system honors teachers, staff with 2019-20 performance awards

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Crestline third grade teacher Carly Morgan is this year’s recipient of the Promise of Excellence Award. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook High School English teacher Catherine Lowe is this year’s recipient of the Ann Pritchard Award for Teaching Excellence. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Crestline Elementary School guidance counselor Leah Treadwell is this year’s recipient of the Margaret Spencer Ragland Award. The awardrecognizes a professional staff member for superior contributions. Prev Next

Mountain Brook Schools recently named its performance award winners for the 2019-20 academic year. Performance awards are distributed annually and are intended to spotlight professional excellence among teachers, specialists, supervisors and support staff.

Mountain Brook High School English teacher Catherine Lowe is this year’s recipient of the Ann Pritchard Award for Teaching Excellence. The award honors the memory of longtime Mountain Brook Board of Education member Ann Pritchard and represents the highest level of recognition in the MBS Professional Incentives Program. Lowe, an MBHS alumna, also sponsors the high school’s award-winning student newspaper, Sword and Shield.

“Catherine is an outstanding teacher who pours her heart and soul into what she does,” MBHS Principal Philip Holley said. “She loves her subject and her students, and it shows everyday. Not only does she strive to be a better teacher each day, but she also pushes her students to achieve at higher levels.”

Crestline Elementary School guidance counselor Leah Treadwell is this year’s recipient of the Margaret Spencer Ragland Award. The honor recognizes a professional staff member for superior contributions above and beyond the call of duty and is sponsored by the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation. The award was established in memory of Margaret Spencer Ragland, a member of the MBHS Class of 1980.

“I can’t think of any aspect of this building that has not been influenced by her. Her warm personality and whimsical nature are a breath of fresh air,” Crestline Principal Christy Christian said of Treadwell. “Anything she leads, participates in, or guides is met with 110% effort. She impacts every student, family and staff member at our school.”

Crestline third grade teacher Carly Morgan is this year’s recipient of the Promise of Excellence Award. The award, which goes to an educator with no more than five years of teaching experience, is sponsored by former Brookwood Forest Elementary teacher Diane Waud and her family. Morgan, another MBHS alumna, just completed her second year at Crestline.

“Carly’s sweet, mature and engaging personality illuminates any classroom,” Christian said. “She is very conscientious and intentional when designing instruction for the students she serves.”

The rest of the school system’s performance award winners are below:

CERTIFIED PERFORMANCE AWARDS

Sally White, Brookwood Forest Elementary

Kelsey Church, Cherokee Bend Elementary

Barbara Parker, Cherokee Bend Elementary

Elizabeth Gwaltney, Crestline Elementary

Claire Lampkin, Crestline Elementary

Katherine Brown, Mountain Brook Elementary

Cynthia Maldonado, Mountain Brook Elementary

Heather Fitch, Mountain Brook High School

Alessia Sartorio, Mountain Brook High School

James Salvant, Mountain Brook Junior High

SUPPORT PERFORMANCE AWARDS

Cece Hartley, Crestline Elementary

Glen White, Crestline Elementary

Libby Sims, Mountain Brook Elementary

Stevie Taylor, Mountain Brook High School

Dorothea Moss, Mountain Brook Junior High

RELEASE DAYS

Kristi Moncrief, Brookwood Forest Elementary

Sara Katherine Janecky, Cherokee Bend Elementary

Michael Dudley, Mountain Brook High School

Angela Knox, Mountain Brook High School

Casey Lancaster, Mountain Brook Junior High

Beth Lippeatt, Mountain Brook Junior High

Founded in 1959 Mountain Brook Schools is a K-12 public school system that serves more than 4,300 students.

The system consists of Brookwood Forest Elementary School, Cherokee Bend Elementary School, Crestline Elementary School, Mountain Brook Elementary School, Mountain Brook Junior High School and Mountain Brook High School.

Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.